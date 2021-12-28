Samantha Ruth Prabhu hot pic: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is chilling in Goa ahead of New Year. The actor, who was recently seen in a dance number in Allu Arjun’s movie Pushpa: The Rise Part I, posted a happy picture of herself posing in a colourful swimsuit. The popular actor has gone to Go with her girlfriends and is absolutely loving her time in the lap of nature. In the caption of her now-viral post on Instagram, she simply wrote ‘Goa, you baby’ while adoring the beauty of the place.Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hits The Gym Post Viral Fever, Watch Her Intense Workout Session

In another photo that she shared in her Instagram Stories, Samantha could be seen posing with her friends – model and lawyer Vasuki Sunkavalli and fashion designer and entrepreneur Shilpa Reddy. The actor wrote ‘A little bit of heaven’ and ‘Goa diaries’ in her stories. Check out the picture here: Also Read - 'God Bless Your Soul': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shuts Down Troll Who Accused of Robbing Rs 50 Crore From Naga Chaitanya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha has been living the best of her life and is investing a lot of time in travelling the country with her friends. The actor has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism and trolling after separating from the husband of four years, actor Naga Chaitanya. Samantha has been keeping a strong face and doing everything she loves to enjoy. The actor also posted a happy picture of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree while wishing her fans the best on Christmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

On the work front, Samantha has received immense appreciation for her web series debut this year. The actor played the role of Raji in The Family Man 2 alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi among others. She has got some interesting projects in the pipeline for the next year including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Yashoda, and Shaakuntalam among others.