Actor Sambhavna Seth was rushed to the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in the wee hours of Monday morning. Speaking to SpotboyE about what happened to her and how she struggled to get treatment, she revealed that her blood pressure went very low and she fainted. She also said that she is currently suffering from an ear infection and her ear is completely blocked.

Talking about her struggles, she said that no hospital was letting them in and many did not open their gates. She was quoted as saying, "Actually, my blood pressure went very low and I fainted. Also, I have a major ear infection. Right now, my ear is completely blocked. By the way, no hospitals let us in at 4 in the morning. They didn't open their gates. I tried a few and then we went to Kokilaben and thankfully, they attended me. But after my check-up and treatment they told me to leave as it was not safe for me. That's why we went again in the day."

She further added, "I pray to God that no one falls sick at this time because the situation outside is extremely difficult. It makes you feel more sick when hospitals are also not in a position to help you. I thought I was getting an anxiety attack when I had to run from one hospital to another. I felt something will happen to me."

Her husband Avinash Dwivedi also posted a statement that reads, “Hi Guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning and now taking her again to the hospital again. So there will be no vlog today.”

Well, we hope you get well soon Sambhavna Seth!