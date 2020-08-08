Sameer Sharma Death Case Update: Actor Sameer Sharma‘s alleged suicide has made the Mumbai Police more cautious about following a strict process in their investigation. This is the result of the strong speculations regarding forensic lapses in their investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian cases. A report in Mid-Day suggests that the Malad police are taking careful steps in investigating this case. Also Read - Sameer Sharma Death: Shrenu Parikh Remembers How He Would 'Crack Intelligent Jokes'

The report mentioned that after they were informed by the society about the incident, they broke open the door of Sameer's apartment with the help of the fire brigade. The TV actor was found hanging from a hook in the kitchen. After sending the body for the COVID test, that came negative, the police recorded the statements of the family members of the late actor.

Sameer's sister Shamu Gupta and her husband Kabir came down from Bengaluru and their statements were recorded on Friday. The actor's body was kept at the mortuary at Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli.

A special team was made to collect the samples from the actor’s body during the autopsy and from the house. Police surgeon Dr SM Patil from Siddharth Hospital was in charge of the team. The police also took photographs and recorded a video to complete the procedure.

Apart from the Malad police personnel, two forensic surgeons visited the actor’s apartment along with a mobile forensic laboratory from the State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The daily mentioned that the police found the apartment uncleaned and in a bad condition. A few tablet scripts were also found at the house.

Acknowledging the ‘lapses seen in the Disha and Sushant’s cases,’ the President of Medicolegal Association of Maharashtra, Dr Shailesh Mohite told the daily: “It is a good beginning with effective coordination between police, forensic surgeons and the FSL. This coordination, which is crucial for the success of the criminal justice system, should be embedded in daily practice so that lapses seen in Disha and Sushant’s cases are not repeated.”

Prima Facie, the case is of suicide and it is suspected that Sameer tied himself with a wire in the kitchen. His sister also gave a detailed account of his medical condition to the police and a case of ‘accidental death’ under section 174 (suicide) of the Criminal Procedure Code is registered at the Malad Police station.