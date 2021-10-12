Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede, NCB’s Zonal Director in Mumbai, probing the Mumbai drugs case, has alleged that he is being followed by Mumbai Police. On Monday, he met the senior police officials in Mumbai and expressed his concern. Wankhede also reportedly filed a complaint with the Union government mentioning that his movements are being tracked and he is being stalked. The senior NCB official reportedly submitted the CCTV footage of him being spied upon as a piece of evidence.Also Read - Sameer Wankhede Talks About People Maligning NCB's Image in Aryan Khan Case: NDPS Act is Prime Importance

This has happened amid Wankhede’s six months of extension as the director of Mumbai’s NCB unit. He is currently being talked about for raiding an alleged rave party in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan was arrested along with a few others. While NCP leader Nawab Malik called the raid ‘fake’, Mehbooba Mufti, who’s the president of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party, said that the 23-year-old is being framed in the case because his last name happens to be ‘Khan.’ Also Read - NCB's Sameer Wankhede Breaks Silence After Fans Allege They Are Targeting Aryan Khan And Shah Rukh Khan

In a tweet made on Monday, Mufti wrote, “Instead of making an example out of a Union minister’s son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23-year-old simply because his surname happens to be Khan. Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJP’s core vote bank (sic).” Also Read - Is NCB Targeting Bollywood? Sameer Wankhede Says 'Nobody is Interested in Reporting Unglamorous Cases'

Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister’s son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23 year old simply because his surname happens to be Khan.Travesty of justice that muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJPs core vote bank. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 11, 2021

Later the same day, a Delhi-based lawyer filed a complaint with Delhi police and asked an FIR to be launched against Mehbooba Mufti for her tweet. The complaint alleged that the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir has attempted ‘to create enmity between communities’ by making an ‘inciting statement which intends to create hatred and unrest among communities.’

Meanwhile, the NCB continues to question several people and arrest many in the Mumbai drugs case after a special NDPS court sent Aryan Khan and six others to judicial custody. Their bail hearing will take place on Wednesday by the same court.