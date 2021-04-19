Actor Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram to announce that she had tested positive for COVID-19 along with her kids – Hans and Nyra and husband Akshai. Sharing how it all happened, she revealed that her son Hans was the first one to show the symptoms. She wrote, “Lots of people asking me about Hans and Nyra so here is the update. The past week Hans had high fevers, headaches, body ache, upset tummy, and severe fatigue. It lasted for 4 days. It was very unusual So we tested him and he was COVID positive. I have to admit initially I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this.” Also Read - COVID19 Cases: Maharashtra Declares 6 States as Places of Sensitive Origin, Issues Strict Guidelines | Know Details

She also revealed that her daughter Nyra was the next one to get affected. She said, “Immediately Nyra started showing symptoms. She had fevers and an upset tummy. I gave her a cold compress and paracetamol on SoS.” Also Read - Early Summer Vacation in West Bengal Schools From April 20 in View of Rising COVID-19 Cases: Minister

Speaking about how the second wave of coronavirus had also been affecting the children, she said, “The most important thing is to be aware that the second wave is affecting many children but doctors believe that it has mild symptoms in most of the cases. Doctors are also recommending vitamin C, multivitamins. A probiotic and zinc (please check with your doctor ) I’ve done everything to make them comfortable and Both are in great spirits and back to being in masti mode It’s important to remember that even though Your kids might get asymptomatic in a few days they still have to be isolated from people who haven’t been affected for 14 days to make sure it is not transmitted.” Also Read - Delhi Lockdown: Who Needs E-Pass? How to Apply For it? Step-by-Step Guide Here

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)



She further said that her husband and she had also tested positive. Talking about the treatment, she said, “Me and Akshai tested positive soon after the kids. We have started the medications, steam inhalation, salt water gargles, breathing exercises, pranayama and eating wholesome meals and are diligently following our doctors recommendations. This is the time to be smart and focus on what helps . Not negative . Not fearful . Just be alert to protect yourself and others. We have to be mindful of this . It is the only way . I will continue to make my happy content because positivity is my biggest strength right now Stay strong . Stay safe.”

In the end, she added, “Luckily my mother-in-law was not exposed and is living separately. She has tested negative.”

Sameera tied the knot with the Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur, in 2014. The couple are blessed with two kids – Hans (6 years old) and Nyra (2 years old).