Actor Sameera Reddy uses her social media presence to spread body positivity, especially to help young mothers who are going through body changes after giving birth for the first time. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor talked about being body-shamed in the industry and how we, as a society, have set up a difficult appreciation system that leads to unfair beauty standards. Also Read - Swelly Eyes And Grey Hair, Sameera Reddy Posts The Most Beautiful Photo Asking Mothers to Not Body-Shame Themselves Post Delivery

Sameera said that people told her that she didn’t fit a role because she was too dark for it. She said, “I was told I was too dark, too tall, too broad. I didn’t fit into that girl next door look. I had to constantly try and fit in it and it really exhausted and tired me. I don’t regret it because that was my learning to learn to come to this point of loving myself unconditionally.” Also Read - Shruti Haasan Talks About Plastic Surgery, Hormonal Pain And Body Shaming in an Important Viral Post

The actor said she found her own mechanism to deal with such hatred. She said that you have to hate yourself so much that it breaks you so that you can fix yourself again to fight the system better in a ‘most beautiful way.’ Sameera added that she never thought of this as ‘discrimination’ because judging someone’s beauty has been a part of our culture from time immemorial. Also Read - Sameera Reddy Reveals Why She Climbed Karnataka's Highest Peak With 2-Months-Old Daughter, Says Kareena Kapoor Khan is Inspiration

“It was not discrimination. More than that it was more of you have to look a certain way, whether you have to pad your chest or hips. There was always something that I had to fix. When you meet somebody, you say, ‘Wow, you are looking so good, you have lost so much weight’. My problem is that as a society that is something that we applaud. People are always applauding the wrong thing. So, as a society, we need to change,” she explained.

