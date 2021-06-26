Mumbai: Actor Sameera Reddy, who has always been vocal about body positivity, has opened about her fitness regime and how she manages to include some healthy habits into her lifestyle. Taking to Instagram, she shared a collage of her then-and-now picture and demonstrated how ‘photos can be misleading’. In the first picture, she is seen with a flab and belly but in the second picture, she looks slimmer. She also spoke about how she loves to see some real bodies and real pictures. Also Read - Sameera Reddy Makes Perfect Post About Body Positivity With Imperfect Back Flabs And Arms

Her long post read, "Photos can be so misleading On this #fitnessfriday I want to remind myself that what you see is not really what exists. Yes I work out and I'm seeing results but I do have a belly and flab which will go in a few months. I feel inspired when I see real bodies and real pictures. That is my #fitnessmotivation and it drives me to work harder update I've had a good week . I've down an inch all over and that is because of the intermittent fasting and sugar control with dedicated yoga and badminton 4 times a week . I'm hoping to keep this up I think I will make my Diwali Goal how's it going for you ?"

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)



Sameera had shared her fitness goal of turning 75 kilos in last Friday's post. She said that she is determined to achieve her goal and still enjoys it without feeling down but more charged.