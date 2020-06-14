Samir Bangara, former UTV Disney official and managing director of production company Qyuki Digital Media died in a road accident on June 14, Sunday. He was credited for introducing many known names in Bollywood and making careers of people in the industry. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra on Masakali 2.0: Makers Should Take Legal Action Against Music Label; Have a Spine Like Aamir Khan
As the news of his death got circulated, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn Bangara's demise. Actors Kubbra Sait and singer Armaan Malik among other celebs expressed shock over the news and offered condolences to the businessman's family. Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote on Twitter, "You have been a mentor/friend/businessguide and the biggest cheerleader … You believed in me like no one else in this world. What happens to our afternoon catch up call today. Can't believe this. Please come back." (sic)
Bandra had reportedly teamed up with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and music director AR Rahman to launch his content production company. May his soul rest in peace!