Samir Bangara, former UTV Disney official and managing director of production company Qyuki Digital Media died in a road accident on June 14, Sunday. He was credited for introducing many known names in Bollywood and making careers of people in the industry.

As the news of his death got circulated, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn Bangara's demise. Actors Kubbra Sait and singer Armaan Malik among other celebs expressed shock over the news and offered condolences to the businessman's family. Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote on Twitter, "You have been a mentor/friend/businessguide and the biggest cheerleader … You believed in me like no one else in this world. What happens to our afternoon catch up call today. Can't believe this. Please come back." (sic)

I lost my super power today @samirbangara you have been a mentor / friend / business guide and the biggest cheer leader…. you belived in me like no one else in this world. Also Read - Indian Idol 11 Winner Sunny Hindustani Thanks Voters For Helping Him Win what happens to our afternoon catch up call today. Can’t believe this. Please come back 🙁 — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) June 14, 2020

Just heard that @samirbangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man’s been a friend for a long time. Such a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing! His legacy will remain. Much love & strength to the family. 🙏🏼 2020, enough please! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 14, 2020

What? This is devastating.

Just heard the news about the passing away of #SamirBangara

May your soul rest in peace. You were the spark of joy in any and every room. Will always remember you with happiness in my heart.

💔 pic.twitter.com/RsZ99cazZ2 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of @samirbangara. Deepest condolences to his family and the @MyQyuki team. ॐ शांति। 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/h6GAk4oxuw — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 14, 2020

Really very sad to wake up to the news that @samirbangara is no more. He was a great guy with a drive and passion like no other. Shocking and heartbreaking. Sincere condolences, strength and prayers to his immediate family & the @MyQyuki family… — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 14, 2020

Bandra had reportedly teamed up with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and music director AR Rahman to launch his content production company. May his soul rest in peace!