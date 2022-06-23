Samrat Prithviraj Failure: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Samrat Prithviraj was made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore, however, it failed to impress the critics and audience. The movie directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi just couldn’t click the audience and it became difficult to earn. The period-drama has turned out to be a commercial disaster as the film collected only Rs 62.30 crore at India’s box office. With the producers facing heavy losses, there is this latest report that has been doing rounds on the internet that the makers (Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra) have blamed lead actor Akshay Kumar for Samrat Prithviraj’s failure.Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Spill The Koffee With Akshay Kumar?

It has been reported that Akshay Kumar was not serious about his work and he also couldn’t give the right kind of dedication to the film that was required during the filming. A source close to the makers claimed, “He wouldn’t listen. The film required a dedicated concentration. He wouldn’t even grow a real moustache, as he was doing other projects simultaneously. When playing someone so historically important, why couldn’t he have done just this one project, and given his best to it?”. The source was quoted as saying by National Herald. Also Read - Manushi Chhillar Answers if Actors Should Speak on National And Social Issues: 'As Influencers...' | Exclusive

