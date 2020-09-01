Amid the ongoing investigation, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of the late actor with a few women making their day special. Along with the photo, he shared a cryptic caption and wrote, “The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference. The opposite of art is not ugliness, it’s indifference. The opposite of faith is not heresy, it’s indifference. And the opposite of life is not death, it’s indifference. – Elie Wiesel.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty is Planning to Take Legal Action Against Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family

Earlier, Samuel revealed that Sushant and Sara Ali Khan were in love with each other during the Kedarnath shoot. Taking to Instagram, he had written, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions Sushant and Sara were totally in love. They were inseparable. so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships. Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant’s life be it family, friends and staff. I wonder whether Sara’s decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiraiyaa’s box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood Mafia.”

View this post on Instagram We accept the love we think we deserve -Stephen Chbosky A post shared by Samuel Haokip (@jamlenpao) on Aug 19, 2020 at 9:21pm PDT



A few days back, Samuel shared a throwback video of the Chhichhore star where he can be seen playing the guitar at his apartment while Samuel plays the drums.

View this post on Instagram Amateurs learning how to to learn. A post shared by Samuel Haokip (@jamlenpao) on Aug 23, 2020 at 11:33pm PDT



Meanwhile, he CBI has summoned Rhea’s parents, Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation into the demise of the actress’ boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the CBI officials, Rhea, accompanied by brother Showik, arrived at the DRDO guest house around 10.15am on Sunday and left at 7.30pm. A CBI source said that the agency questioned her again about the events leading to her exit from Sushant’s Bandra flat on June 8.