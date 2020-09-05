The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was granted five-day remand custody for Rhea Chakraborty‘s brother Showik Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. During the interrogation on Saturday, Samuel, who was the close aide of the late actor, made many new confessions. As reported by India Today, the house manager took new names and clarified the involvement of both Rhea and Showik in procuring drugs for Sushant. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Angle: Rhea Chakraborty Could be Arrested on Sunday, Summoned by NCB

New drug peddlers emerge:

Samuel reportedly told the NCB team that he used to procure weed from Showik’s friend Suryadeep worth Rs 25,000. The latter said that he procured drugs from a supplier named Kamaljeet (KJ). Also Read - How Drugs Reached Sushant Singh Rajput - Entire Chain of Rhea Chakraborty And Showik's Involvement

The relevance of the Waterstone Club in the case:

Samuel said that he used to deliver the weed to Waterstone Club, to Rhea’s residence named Prime Rose apartment, and SSR’s Mount Blanc building. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Used to Ask Showik to Get Drugs: NCB's Big Revelation in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Google Pay:

Both Samuel and Showik revealed that they used to make the payments through Google Pay to the drug peddlers to buy weed and other forms of drugs.

Samuel reveals an incident:

Sushant’s house manager said that in March 2020, around the time of the nationwide lockdown, Showik asked him to get bud for the late actor and gave him the contact of Zaid Vilatra. He said that Rhea’s brother asked him to use drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar’s reference with Zaid. Samuel was also given an HDFC bank debit card by Showik and he withdrew an amount of Rs 10,000. They bought 5 grams of bud from Zaid.

Samuel’s active part in drug dealings:

The man further revealed that in March 2020, he met Zaid at a restaurant called Eat Around The Corner and collected the bud from him. Samuel confessed to being connected with the high-profile drug suppliers in Mumbai who operate a whole syndicate supplying drugs to various prominent personalities in Bollywood.

On Friday, before he was arrested, Showik had confessed to the NCB that he used to procure drugs for his sister and is not involved in buying or selling them. Rhea has reportedly been summoned for questioning on Sunday and various reports suggest that her arrest is now likely in the case.