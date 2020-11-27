Former actor Sana Khan on Friday marked one week of her marriage with Anas Sayed with a slew of fresh wedding pictures. The former Bigg Boss contestant, who recently quit showbiz, tied the knot on November 20. In the latest set of photos, she can be seen clad in a gorgeous white wedding gown teamed up with an abaya and crown. Also Read - Sana Khan Shares Pictures From Her Mehendi Ceremony, Looks Fabulous in Orange-Pink Suit

She captioned the photos, “I Never thought halal love could be so beautiful until I married you Har halal kamo Mai barkat hai. Kya already a week. (sic)” Also Read - Sana Khan Is A Gorgeous New Bride In Rs 99K Red and Golden Lehenga For Her Walima

Check out the pictures here:



Earlier, she shared her pictures from the Mehendi ceremony which took place on November 18. For the day, she opted for Poonam Kaurture pink and orange ethnic wear teamed up with House of Shikha jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayied Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)



Sana married Anas in an intimate wedding and shared mesmerising picture in a red bridal lehenga. She wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied.”

Last month, she announced that she is quitting showbiz, citing she has resolved to serve humanity. She has captioned her note as, “My happiest moment. May Allah help me n guide me in this journey. Aap sab mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe.” Her note reads, “Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?”