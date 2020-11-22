Actor Sana Khan has finally released her first wedding picture in which she’s seen wearing a red bridal lehenga while posing with her husband who’s reportedly a Muslim cleric named Mufti Anas. The news of Sana marrying a Muslim cleric in Gujarat went viral on Saturday. Later, the former actor also shared a clip of herself cutting a wedding cake with her husband while she seemed surrounded by her immediate family members. The couple twinned in white and looked happy together. Also Read - After Quitting Showbiz, Sana Khan Gets Married To Mufti Anaas in Intimate Wedding, Pics Surface

On Sunday, Sana, who also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss, shared the first picture from the wedding and mentioned that she got married for the ‘sake of Allah’. The caption on her post read, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah

Married each other for the sake of Allah

May Allah keep us united in this Duniya

And reunite us in jannah ♥️

.

.

.

Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan Also Read - Prabhu Deva's Wedding Confirmed to Physiotherapist Dr Himani - Here's When And How They Got Married

Which of the favours of your lord will u deny ♥️” (sic) Also Read - Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Wedding Date, Venue, Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Details - All You Need to Know

Sana also finally revealed the name of her husband and tagged him as ‘Anas Syed’ in the post. In the picture that she shared, the actor could be seen posing beautifully in a red and golden bridal lehenga. She styled her look with statement kundan jewellery and a lot of red bangles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayied Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Earlier this year, the actor had announced her disassociation with the film industry and mentioned that she’s on the path of righteousness and would never go back to the life she has had in the past.