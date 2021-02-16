Sandeep Nahar Death by Suicide: Condolences poured in from netizens and colleagues as news about actor Sandeep Nahar‘s death surfaced. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence late on Monday, February 15. He had posted a suicide note video on his Facebook page where he alleged that he is not happy with his wife’s behaviour and personal life. Sandeep Nahar also mentioned not to involve his family and wife in the suicide case after he commits suicide. In the video, he clearly spoke about ending his life. On February 16, the ETimes spoke to Sandeep’s MS Dhoni co-star Anupam Kher. The veteran actor is extremely shocked and sad when he learned about Sandeep Nahar’s today morning. Kher was quoted saying: “I didn’t know about it last night, but I read about him a few hours back and immediately connected his presence in the film.” Also Read - Nagarjuna Akkineni Wraps Shoot For Brahmastra, Shares Special Note For Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Anupam Kher further said that "Sandeep was a happy-go-lucky guy. I met him on the sets of that film only. I had about two-three scenes with him. He had more scenes with other actors in the film but he was undoubtedly a good actor." In MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Anupam played the role of Sushant Singh Rajput's father.

Khandaani Shafakhana director Shilpi Dasgupta is baffled by the shocking news. While speaking to ETimes, Shilpi Dasgupta said that she hadn't learned the sad news about Sandeep's demise before they called her. "I am really taken aback," she said. Shilpi continued, "Sandeep was very active on Facebook. Whenever there was a good role or function, he would always message. Whenever there was an opportunity to greet, he would do that. Sandeep was a fantastic gentleman, always very eager to help. He was also a very talented and devoted actor."

Sandeep Nahar had also talked about his parents, who stay in Chandigarh, and had thanked them for supporting him in all his decisions. The Mumbai police had said that they are investigating whether it was a case of death by suicide. He was found unconscious at his flat in suburban Goregaon by his wife Kanchan and friends, who took him to SVR Hospital, news agency PTI reported quoting an unnamed police officer. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival, the police said.