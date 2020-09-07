Film producer Sandip Ssingh has come clean in the entire Sushant Singh Rajput death case after several people close to the late actor said that they never heard of Singh as SSR’s ‘close friend’. Also Read - Sandip Ssingh Shares WhatsApp Chat With Sushant Singh Rajput And His Family, Says 'I Was Unaware Friendship Requires Certificate'

On Sunday night, Sandip released his old WhatsApp conversations with Sushant that proved he was connected with the late actor. The film producer also shared his WhatsApp conversation with SSR’s sister Meetu Singh proving how the family received support from him in the trying times. Now, in an interview with news agency ANI, Sandip spoke about the allegations against him and said that all he wanted to do by reaching SSR’s residence and helping with the formalities on June 14 and June 15 was to be there for the grieving family of his friend. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty is Ready For Arrest: Actor's Lawyer Says She'll Pay The Price For Loving Sushant Singh Rajput

Sandip said, “The people who are levelling allegations against me should answer why they didn’t go to the residence of #SushantSinghRajput or the hospital when they got the news (of his deaths) or to his funeral. Why didn’t they stand with the family?” Also Read - Sandip Ssingh's Connection With Drugs And Bollywood to be Probed by CBI, Says Maha-HM Anil Deshmukh

The people who are levelling allegations against me should answer why they didn’t go to the residence of #SushantSinghRajput or the hospital when they got the news (of his deaths) or to his funeral. Why didn’t they stand with the family?: Film producer Sandip Ssingh in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ZsJjFeYYDP — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

Several reports questioned a few gestures of Sandip. While he was seen talking to the ambulance drivers, he was also seen showing a thumbs up to a police constable that raised suspicion among people who are already anticipating a foul play in the case.

Sandip clarified his stance there and said, “When I reached Cooper Hospital with Mitu didi (Sushant Singh’s sister), a constable asked – who is Sandip? To which, instead of shouting, I showed thumbs up to tell that I was the person. What was wrong in that? Should I have cared about my gesture at that time?”

When I reached Cooper Hospital with Mitu didi (Sushant Singh’s sister), a constable asked – who is Sandip? To which, instead of shouting, I showed thumbs up to tell that I was the person. What was wrong in that? Should I have cared about my gesture at that time?: Sandip Ssingh https://t.co/SFD0cNtUzB — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

After SSR’s death on June 14, the filmmaker made many posts on Instagram recalling the time spent with Sushant and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. After the incident, when SSR’s father and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were asked about Sandip, both of them said that they didn’t know him and had no idea how he emerged and took charge of funeral and other formalities on Sunday and Monday.

Sushant was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment. Three federal agencies – Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) – are probing the case currently.