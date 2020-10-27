Sandip Ssingh, who has been under the radar following the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has shared a heart-touching note for Sanjay Dutt after his recovery from lung cancer. Taking to Instagram, he shared pictures with Sadak actor and wrote, “A friend,A Brother, A Guide, A Mentor… The man with an indomitable spirit! Which even a Cancer couldn’t shake 🙂 This man here 👆🏼is a rockstar… Need more genuine & wonderful people like you in this world! So pray for your health & happiness always… Love you Baba! @duttsanjay. So the ‘C’ word has a new meaning in our lives – ‘C’ for completely Cured, ‘C’ for Creating magic together and ‘C’ for Coming soon to Rule again!!!! (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka And Meetu Singh Fear Arrest By CBI, Here's Why!

In the photos, Sanjay Dutt can be seen clad in a blue tee and denim trousers with grey hair look. Also Read - Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Shoots With Sister Karisma Kapoor | See Pics

Check out the post here:



Earlier, Sanjay shared a long post confirming that he has won the battle against cancer. The note reads, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to the strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid’s birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family.”

He added, “This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness, and the countless blessings that you have sent my way.”

He captioned the post, “My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you. (sic)”



On August 11, he announced that he will be taking a break for some medical treatment. A close friend of the actor told a news portal that the actor is devastated and is worried about his children who are in Dubai with their mother Maanayata Dutt. The friend also stated that cancer is curable but needs immediate and rigorous treatment.