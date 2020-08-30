Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that he’s going to request the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a probe in producer Sandip Ssingh‘s connection with Bollywood and drugs. In his latest statement to the media, Deshmukh mentioned that he has been receiving many requests and complaints about the producer who claims to be one of the close friends of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty Fails to Clearly Answer These 2 Questions Asked by CBI

News agency ANI quoted him saying, “I have received many requests & complaints to investigate the relationship between Sandeep Singh, who made PM Modi’s biopic & BJP; regarding his connection with Bollywood & drugs. I will send these requests to CBI for investigation: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Leg Was Broken, Even Doctors Said it Was Murder: Hospital Staff Member

Earlier, SSR’s family’s lawyer, advocate Vikas Singh, mentioned that no one from SSR’s family knows Sandip Ssingh or has any clue about him being close to Sushant. Even Rhea Chakraborty, who was the late actor’s girlfriend, said that she never saw Sandip or heard of him from the late actor in the last one year.

The drug angle in the SSR death case has emerged after the Enforcement Directorate wrote to the Narcotics Control Bureau regarding a deleted WhatsApp chat that proved that drugs were allegedly supplied to both Rhea and Sushant.