Sushant Singh Rajput’s self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh’s old picture with actor Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel has gone viral on the social media. In the photo, Kangana is seen standing in the middle with Sandip on here left and sister Rangoli on her right. The trio is seen smiling as they gear up for the click. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Thanks Kangana Ranaut For Speaking Up For The Late Actor, Says 'Criminals Will Declare You Drug Addict, Insane'

On Saturday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the government will send all complaints it has received against film producer Sandip Ssingh to the CBI. “I have received many complaints and requests to investigate the relationship between Sandip Ssingh and the Bharatiya Janata Party, pertaining to his connections with Bollywood and drugs. I will send these pleas to the CBI for a probe,” Deshmukh told mediapersons. To a query as to why the government did nothing for the past over two months in the matter, the minister retorted by asking why the BJP government, which ruled the state for five years, did not act against Ssingh. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Siddharth Pithani Narrates Full Ordeal of What Happened Between June 8 And June 14, Read Full Statement Here

Ssingh is the producer of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been seen hobnobbing with leading BJP leaders in the past.

The Congress on Sunday launched an attack on the BJP over its alleged links with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic maker Sandeep Ssingh, who claimed to be the closest friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and questioned why he had called the BJP office in Mumbai “53 times”. Addressing a press conference here, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “The country wants to know about Sandeep Ssingh. We want to ask with whom is he connected in the BJP and who saves him?” “I want to ask these questions to the government, why did he call the BJP office 53 times in the last two-and-a-half months?” Singhvi said firing salvos at the BJP.

With inputs from IANS!