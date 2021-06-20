Mumbai: Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut with Dil Bechara co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, is a Delhi University Gold Medallist and Recipient of Recognition from the Honourable HRD Minister of India for falling in India’s top 0.1% percentile in her Class 12 Board Examinations. As per the Bollywood Hungama report, she has now been entitled as the Youth Advocate for Education by India’s leading Child Education, Save The Children. Also Read - Cancel State Board Exams 2021: Plea in Supreme Court by 6469 Parents Demands Urgent Listing

In 2014, she took up her passion forward as a first-year college student. She began her journey as a teacher-volounteer for educating unprivileged children with a Delhi-based NGO through which she began her journey with advocacy for Education. Also Read - Puducherry Class 12 Exam 2021 CANCELLED: Good News For Plus Two/HSE Students. Check Details Here

Sanjana also shared, “Education, for me has been like a magic potion. It makes you who you are and it changes how you see the world and it isn’t just what happens in the classroom. Every single child deserves a right to basic education and I’m committed to ensuring that my journey of the last 7 years continues for the rest of my life to be able to make education a reality for the largest number in our country” Also Read - Haryana Class 12 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled; Modalities Being Worked Out, Says State Education Minister

According to the entertainment portal report, Sanjana is going to be dedicating her efforts to ensure access to education for girls, as 10 million young girls in India go through the risk of dropping out of school owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, UNESCO has selected the Dil Bechara actor to inaugurate their Flagship Report of 2021 due to her connection with the youth and commitment to Advocacy for Education and Gender Equality through an intersectional lens.

On the work front, she will be next seen in the action thriller film Om: The Battle Within co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.