Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi finally breaks her silence on Me Too allegations levelled against Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she reveals that she was ‘troubled’ when few articles came up and did not pay heed to such rumours. She was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, “Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there but I was as troubled. We knew our truth – I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that’s what is important. We were on set shooting every day. When one or two articles come, you can’t pay heed to every rumour that comes out, so you just let it go.” Also Read - Swara Bhasker on Twitter War With Kangana Ranaut: We Owe an Apology to Sushant Singh Rajput's Family, Let's Be Kind

She said that she has no respect for ‘baseless articles’. “Nothing changed between us because there was nothing. All that happened was, ‘How should we make them believe the truth?’ Imagine what a sad state of affairs it is for two people who actually adore each other to have to sit back and be like, ‘How do we prove it?’ He was like, ‘Should I put out these chats?’ I said, ‘Go for it, maybe that will help.’ So he put up the chats but still people were refusing to believe it. Then I, the girl who has supposedly accused the boy, put out a clarification. Even that didn’t work”, she further added. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Kirti Wishes to 'Hold Him One More Time', Changes Her Profile Picture

When asked why it took her time to clarify, she said, “They see it as time, but the truth is they don’t know our reality. If they are waiting for lies to be clarified, I don’t want to perpetuate that culture. I don’t want to be in a place where every rumour that is written about me, I have to come out with my trusted colleagues to clarify them time and again.”

“I shouldn’t have needed to clarify anything in the first place is the point. Because nothing happened. He was the greatest co-star I could have had and I have every ounce of love and respect for him, as he did for me. If something had actually happened, we wouldn’t have gone ahead and finished our Paris schedule, finished our film… It would have not been like this. I just would really urge people to really believe the truth. It’s sad that the truth is not fed to them, though, and it is not their fault”, she added.



In 2018, Sushant had shared screenshots of conversations with Sanjana and rubbished all claims of sexual misconduct. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what actually happened, in the midst of this curated, well-timed and agenda-driven smear campaign. From the first day of the shoot till the last day, this is what happened on the sets with Sanjana. Misconduct? Not at all. Agenda? You decide.”



A few days later of Sushant’s post, Sanjana clarified, “I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures.”