Actor Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, gave her clarification on the allegations made against her by the late actor’s family in a conversation with Aaj Tak. When she was asked about the Bollywood gang and nepotism that targeted Sushant, she said that he was very upset when Me Too allegations were levelled against him by his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi and she took good about one and a half month to put out a clarification on a public domain. Reacting to the same, Sanjana spoke with Cosmopolitan and said that she refuses to entertain Rhea’s remark against her. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Reaches DRDO Guesthouse For Second Day Interrogation By CBI

She was quoted as saying, ‘As a woman, I have said more than everything that I have said. I have said enough and there is nothing new that I have to add. I literally cannot entertain that stuff right now.”

“I have been wondering where this degree of negativity and toxicity comes from. It is a really odd and a tough time to be a public figure in general. I feel the pandemic has a lot to do with it for everyone. My friends and me, we are 22-23, and we have just gotten into the work force and respectively, there is a sense of job loss, a lack of clarity regarding the future. We also have a lot of pent up emotion inside of us that we sometimes take out in an unjustified way on social media. I know that it will pass”, she added.

Speaking about Sushant’s death turned into a circus, she elaborated, “The family and people involved with him are dealing with the tragedy, out of dignity and privacy that they deserve. If justice is the goal, then justice can also be achieved through calm and righteous means and not become a whirlpool of mixed motives. We all want justice for him and I hope we don’t deviate from the path of achieving that.

Rhea in the interview said, “Why would you take so much time to clarify the #MeToo allegations? I want this to be investigated. Why will I keep quiet for one-and-a-half months?”

In 2018, Sushant was accused of sexually harassing Sanjana and he has subsequently shared screenshots of their conversations to prove his innocence. Sanjana later confirmed that there were no truth to the accusations.