Actor Kangana Ranaut recently raised a question against Sanjana Sanghi regarding the sexual harassment rumours which were levelled against Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018 during the shooting of Dil Bechara. The Manikarnika actor asked why she took her 'own sweet time to clarify' the rumour.

Responding to the same, Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi has now responded to Kangana's tweet and said 'nobody has the authority' to judge if her responses were fast enough or not. Speaking to Zoom TV, she said, "I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I've given a clarification which should have been enough. At that time, it wasn't late, nobody is in authority to decide what's late and what's not. You don't fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours."

She further said that it is wrong to call the episode a 'Me Too' case and both Sanjana and Sushant denied the rumours of sexual harassment. "I am a student of journalism, I've studied at Delhi University and that's not the journalism I was taught. So, I don't see it as the Me Too movement. For me, apparently getting late in giving clarification for rumours, but I did it still because it was important for us, Sushant and me", she added.

In 2018, Sanjana clarified and called the articles ‘baseless’. She said, “On returning from a long trip to the US yesterday, I read several baseless and unfounded stories with respect to misconduct and misbehaviour on the sets of our film Kizie Aur Manny. I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures.”



Sushant too clarified by sharing the screenshots of his chat with Sanjana and wrote, “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana.”

Meanwhile, Sushant and Sanjana’s Dil Bechara released on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar and have received positive reviews so far.