After impressing the viewers alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, debutant Sanjana Sanghi is all set to perform action on-screen. The actor has signed Kapil Verma's Om: The Battle Within opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, she is playing the role of a girl who's 'confident, hardworking, sharp, empathetic and brave.'

Sanjana talked about her role in the film and said that she's playing a character named Kavya who's someone the audience 'hasn't seen before.' The actor was quoted as saying, "She's someone every young Indian girl aspires to be, and a character one hasn't seen before. I'm excited because I will get to do a lot of action for which various kinds of training and prep is currently on. It's testing, both physically and mentally, but thrilling too."

Aditya had announced the film on his 35th birthday which is the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma's son. Om: The Battle Within is going to roll in early December while the makers are eyeing to release it in the second half of 2021.

Talking about the film, director-choregrapher Ahmed Khan who’s producing it with Zee Studios, said that they are planning to finish the shoot by March. Om is going to be shot in three Indian cities and one schedule abroad.

While this is Sanjana’s second film in the lead, something about being in front of the camera has changed for her ever since the huge loss of SSR. The actor talked about the same and mentioned how she will never be able to ‘wrap her head around ‘the circumstances’ under which her first film released.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to wrap my head or heart around the loss and the circumstances amidst which our film reached the audience. However, the unfathomable love, appreciation, and embrace of the audiences made for the most befitting tribute to the legend that was Sushant and helped me cope with the tragedy. I’ve always believed that love is the strongest emotion in the world,” she explained.

