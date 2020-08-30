Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Sadak 2 released on Disney+Hotstar on August 28. However, the film did not receive a good response, basically due to the ongoing nepotism debate post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Now, IMDb has rated the movie lowest and the film stands at 1.0 on the website. Mahesh Bhatt directorial film has become the lowest-rated movie of all time on IMDb. The film is also a part of the movie rating list of Bottom 250. Also Read - Torbaaz Producer Shares Sanjay Dutt Health Update: Result of Certain Tests Yet To Come

Also Read - Maanayata Dutt Prays For Sanjay Dutt, Says 'Sands Are Shifting’ as Family Plans to Leave For US

Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 film Sadak starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The sequel also features Pooja Bhatt in an important role. The film will be released on August 28 on Disney+Hotstar. Speaking about the OTT release, producer Mukesh Bhatt told PTI, "I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don't see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer." The film also marks the directorial comeback of Mahesh Bhatt after 20 years.



Sadak 2 is a sequel to 1991 film Sadak starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The sequel also features Pooja Bhatt in an important role. The film will be released on August 28 on Disney+Hotstar. Speaking about the OTT release, producer Mukesh Bhatt told PTI, “I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer.” The film also marks the directorial comeback of Mahesh Bhatt after 20 years.