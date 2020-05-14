Even though there is no new detail about Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt teaming up for Rajkumar Hirani‘s Munna Bhai 3 anytime soon, there could be good news for their fans who were waiting to see their jolly chemistry on-screen again. A report in Mid-Day reveals that the actor duo was set to collaborate on a comedy film written by popular writer-duo Sajid and Farhad. As per the plan, the yet-to-be-titled film was scheduled to go on the floors in Budapest this April. However, the coronavirus pandemic caused a lurch in the entire schedule and the team had to cancel their plans of shooting abroad. Now, the report suggests that Sajid-Farhad are rewriting their story with Goa in the background as the team has planned to take their story’s setting from Europe to India. Also Read - Arshad Warsi Joins Bhumi Pednekar's Durgavati, The Remake of Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie

Details of Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt’s new film

It's a buddy comedy film in which Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a blind don and Arshad plays his trusty ally. The film explores the crackling chemistry of the two actors that was seen in the Munna Bhai series. More details are awaited but fans can be sure to see the duo entertaining them with a laugh riot, similar to what they do whenever they come on-screen together.

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to shoot their next film in Goa

The daily quoted a source close to the film explaining how the team decided to shift the story from Europe to Goa. "The film underwent two major location changes. After Europe was severely hit by the pandemic, it became evident that the project would have to be set elsewhere. The makers then considered a stint in Thailand, which had to be scrapped soon after. with international travel being a remote possibility after the lockdown is lifted, Sajid-Farhad are now re-writing the script with Goa as the setting," the source said. Once the story is developed with the new setting, the team is going to work on fetching out new dates from both Arshad and Sanjay.

Excited for this one?