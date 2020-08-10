Actor Sanjay Dutt has returned to his residence after being hospitalised for breathlessness. The actor was taken to the Lilavati hospital on Saturday night following difficulty in breathing. He was tested negative for the coronavirus and was kept under isolation at a separate ICU. The pictures of Dutt waving to the cameras from outside his home surfaced online on Monday evening. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Health Update: Actor Says He 'Should be Home in a Day or Two'

Wearing a kurta, the actor covered his face with a mask and thanked the admirers for wishing him the best and praying for his well-being. As soon as the news of his being admitted to the ICU got circulated, the fans expressed concern and prayed for his better health. The actor even tweeted from the hospital informing all that he was doing fine and there was nothing to worry about.

As he reached his home back, the BMC put up a containment poster outside his residence. Dutt has been asked to quarantine himself for the next few days because of his stay at the hospital. The actor looked healthy and totally energetic in the pictures that got shared online.

Dutt’s entire family including wife Maanayata, and kids Iqra and Shahraan are in Dubai for the last few months. They had travelled to the UAE before India went into a lockdown due to COVID-19. The family hasn’t returned since then. However, in an interview recently, Dutt explained how he keeps chatting with his kids on video and makes sure that they are being taken care of. “When the lockdown was announced, unfortunately, Maanayata and my children were already in Dubai. In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything,” he told Bombay Times.