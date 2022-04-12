Sanjay Dutt on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding: Actor Sanjay Dutt has a solid piece of advice for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who are rumoured to be getting married by the end of this weekend. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his next biggie – KGF 2, spoke to the media at a promotional event where he was asked to comment on the Ranbir-Alia wedding.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding: Here's Why The Couple Didn't Opt For Destination Wedding?

The buzz is rife that the lovebirds are tying the knot on April 14 at Ranbir's house – Vastu. While Dutt didn't confirm that he knows anything about the wedding, he said he will always wish Alia and Ranbir the best in life. The popular star, who has worked with Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt, in many films asked Ranbir to 'make kids soon.'

As reported by ETimes, Dutt was quoted as saying, "If he is getting married, I am really happy for him. Alia was literally born and brought up in front of me. Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other's hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy!"

He added that marriage is a commitment where the promise that two people give to each other should always stay above everything and everyone. He said, “It’s a matter of compromise from both ends. With every curve in the road, they have to remember that the commitment they made to each other is very important and that is the key to keep moving ahead.”

While none of the family members have yet confirmed the wedding, the visuals of the preparations from the RK house are all over social media in which the staff is seen covering the space with drapes to block the visuals from outside and Sabyasachi outfits are being delivered home. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Ranbir-Alia’s wedding!