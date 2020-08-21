Actor Sanjay Dutt got admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital on Tuesday after being diagnosed with lung cancer last week. The actor’s wife Maanayata Dutt, who has been living in Dubai for a few months, flew back home as Dutt moved out for his treatment. While initial reports suggested that the actor has already started his chemotherapy sessions, now a report in Mumbai Mirror says that he has been admitted to the hospital for some preliminary tests after which he will come back. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan’s Humble Request to All: Give Sanjay Dutt And Family Existential Space

The daily quoted a source saying, "Right now, the preliminary tests are being conducted. So, Sanjay is not expected to be in the hospital for a long time. Once the reports are out, he will return home but hospital visits will be frequent."

Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt has decided to take charge of the situation currently as Maanayata is under quarantine for 14-days after travelling internationally. Priya has her own experience of dealing with the Big C as both Nargis Dutt, their mother, and Sanjay's first wife Richa Sharma had succumbed to cancer in the past. Priya also runs a cancer foundation, therefore, the family is already equipped with the knowledge about the right course of treatment for the actor.

“Despite knowing this will be a long and tough journey, they are determined to go about their lives as normally as possible, confident that this too shall pass,” the source added.

In her elaborate statement recently, Maanayata asked the fans and the media to not speculate about her husband’s ‘stage’ of cancer. Dutt, while moving out of his residence, folded his hands in front of the paparazzi and told them ‘prarthana karo‘ (do the prayers).

We wish him a speedy recovery!