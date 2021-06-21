New York: Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt feels she has been judged since her birth due to her family’s name. In her Instagram post recently, she answered a question about dealing with people’s judgment and mentioned that ever since she stepped into the world, people started judging her for the choices made by his family. Also Read - Nargis Dutt’s Birth Anniversary: Sanjay Dutt Remembers Legendary Actor And Mother With Priceless Photos

Trishala, who works as a psychotherapist in the USA, organised an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram and was asked to share her experience of being judged. She wrote, "I've had people judging me since the day I took my first breath lol it comes with the family name, unfortunately (sic)." She went on to talk about dealing with such situations and how to get rid of your insecurities while doing that.

Trishala advised that one should not take this judgment personally and try and be surrounded by things and people that make one happy. "When dealing with highly judgemental people, don't take it personally. When people are feeling down, unhappy, lost, and disconnected from themselves and the world around them, they begin to project their own darkness onto the people they interact with. They start judging the world around them," she said.

She went on to talk about the criticism and advised to respect even those who have been crticising you. Trishala said, “Treat everyone with respect, love, and compassion, including those (who) judge and criticize you harshly, not necessarily because they deserve it, but because you do. Appreciate the contrast. Silently thank them for the many lessons they are now teaching you and allow them to make you better, not bitter.”

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter from the first marriage, Trishala, has been an advocate of mental health for a long time. She also started helping people after her boyfriend passed away and she realised that there are so many others dealing with the same kind of pain. Trishala keeps sharing tips to ensure equality in a relationship and how to get identify a toxic relationship by giving anecdotes from her own relationships in the past.