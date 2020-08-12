Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has announced that he is taking a break from work for some ‘medical treatment’, has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and will be flying to the US for the treatment. The news has been announced by the film critic Komal Nahta on Twitter. He tweeted, “Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.” Also Read - Kylian Mbappe Injury Update: Will he Play PSG vs Atalanta UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final?



A close friend to the actor has told a news portal that the actor is devastated and is worried about his little children who are currently in Dubai with their mother Maanayata Dutt. The friend also stated that the cancer is curable but needs immediate and rigorous treatment.

Earlier today, he took to social media to announce that he is taking sabbatical from work for ‘some medical treatment’ and will be back soon. His post reads, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon! (sic)”

The Sadak 2 actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on August 8 after he complained of breathlessness. However, he tested negative for COVID-19 and was discharged after two days, ON August 10.

He also tweeted from the hospital, “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation and my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings.”

Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt told news agency, PTI, in a statement, “He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative. We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Sadak 2 and KGF: Chapter 2.

We pray for his speedy recovery!