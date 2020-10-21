Actor Sanjay Dutt has finally emerged victorious against his battle with lung cancer. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the good news that he has now recovered from cancer. Sanjay was diagnosed with lung cancer in August. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train News: New Directives Issued, All Women Now Allowed to Travel | Check Timings

On the occasion of his twins, Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday, he shared the news and wrote in a long post, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to the strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid’s birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family.” Also Read - Aditya Narayan Makes a U-Turn on Neha Kakkar Wedding, Asks 'Is She Really Getting Married, Did Not Receive Viral Wedding Card'

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness, and the countless blessings that you have sent my way”, he added. Also Read - Mumbai: BEST Driver Suffers Heart Attack Behind Wheel, Rams Into Vegetable Shop

He captioned the post, “My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you. (sic)”



Back in August, Sanjay Dutt had announced on social media that he was taking a break from work due to medical treatment. It was then reported that the actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent chemotherapy at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India and KGF: Chapter 2.