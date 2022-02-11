Sanjay Dutt viral video: Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are celebrating their 14 years of marriage. The couple took to social media to wish each other on their special day. Maanayata though dropped a special video that totally took the fans on a joy ride. In the video that is now going viral on the internet, Sanjay Dutt is seen giving a foot massage to his wife.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Plays With Pigeons on a Beach in a Happy Video, Fans Say 'Nazar Na Lage' - Watch

Maanayata shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "All my best days are the ones spent with you. love you for being you. happy anniversary!!@duttsanjay. #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod (sic)." The video shows the actor wearing an embroidered kurta as he diligently focuses on giving the best foot massage to his wife. Check out the viral video here:

Sanjay and Maanayata got married in 2008 after dating each other for many years. The actor calls his wife a true anchor who helped him come out of his difficult phase and stood like the strongest support. The couple has two kids – son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra Dutt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt’s pipeline for the year is full with the biggies including Prithviraj and Shamshera. While an introductory motion poster of his character from Prthiviraj was released on Thursday, a new teaser of his movie Shamshera hit the screens on Friday. The actor is also excited about his role in KGF 2. Dutt plays the role of the main antagonist in the film which is spearheaded by Yash.