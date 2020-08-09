Sanjay Dutt Health Update: Actor Sanjay Dutt was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday night when he complained of breathlessness. After the news broke out, the fans and the admirers of the 61-year-old actor started praying for his better health and sent him good wishes. Later, Dutt himself tweeted out to give an update on his health and quash other rumours making fans to worry about his well being. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Hospitalised in Mumbai Due to Breathlessness, Has Been Tested Negative For COVID-19

Dutt informed that he’s feeling well and has been kept under medical observation. The popular actor added that he has been taken care of and is hopeful to be back home in a day or two. “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings Folded hands,” tweeted Dutt. Also Read - Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor Starrer Shoot Postponed Again?

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

While the actor’s rapid test report for COVID-19 came out to be negative, he has reportedly been tested again to eliminate the risk of catching the deadly virus. The news of his hospitalisation made the fans trend #SanjayDutt as one of the top Twitter trends in India. The actor was taken to a non-COVID ICU last night after he reportedly experienced low oxygen saturation.

Dutt’s wife, Maanayata and kids Iqra and Shahraan, are currently in Dubai. The family went there before the lockdown and hasn’t returned ever since. We wish the actor a speedy recovery!