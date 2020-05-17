Actor Satyajeet Dubey‘s mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 two days back and in his interview recently, he revealed how his friends and colleagues from the industry helped him in these difficult times. The actor has worked with Sanjay Dutt in Prassthanam. He revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times that he realised he was privileged when he could get a bed for his mother at the hospital by dialing up a few numbers that also included a call with Dutt. Also Read - Rahul Mahajan, Wife Natalya Under Quarantine After Their Cook Tests Positive For COVID-19, Couple Test Negative

Dubey said he wanted to ease his mother's pain and give her the best comfort. He said it was difficult to find a bed in the hospital. He mentioned that Dutt comforted him like his own father and told him to not worry about anything. Dubey said, "As a son, I wanted to give her the best in terms of comfort. But, if you go through the normal channel, it's next to impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now. Thank God for the kind of work I do, and the people I work with — I had to call a few people and pull some strings, and people were kind enough to say, 'You don't worry about it, we will help', and they did."

His other good friends who stood with him in the trying times were Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Tisca Chopra and his first co-star Zoa Morani who herself battled COVID-19 and came out victorious.

Dubey broke the news of his mother testing positive to the coronavirus in a long Instagram post in which he also mentioned how the Mumbai Police stood by him like the biggest support. He said his mother didn't have any symptom but she felt nausea after suffering a severe migraine. A part of his post read, "My mother was not well, it all startd with severe migraine attack, high fever, excruciating body ache and we got her tested for COVID-19 and the result came out positive. She's been kept under observation in an isolation ward in Nanavati hospital and I'm sure she'll come out better and stronger." (sic) Here's his full post:

In another post later, Dubey tried to educate everyone about COVID-19 by revealing how one can contract the infection and not show any symptoms. He said, “Nausea wasn’t leaving her side. Constant pukes and weakness triggered the fever. Two days later, her body temperature shot up to 102-103′. And the next day she was weaker than before. Doctors suggested getting her tested. So, no, she had no symptoms like breathlessness or a constant high fever.”