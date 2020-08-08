Actor Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. He has tested COVID-19 negative and is currently under observation. Lilavati Hospital official told news agency ANI, “Actor Sanjay Dutt (in file pic) admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. His COVID-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine.” Also Read - COVID-19: Centre Raps 13 Districts For High Mortality Rate, 5 of Them Are in Bengal | Check List

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Sadak 2 that will be released on August 28 on Disney+Hotstar. The film is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film, also starring Sanjay. Sadak 2 also stars Mukesh Bhatt's first daughter Pooja Bhatt, Gulshan Grover, Makarand Deshpande and Abdul Quadir Amin. The film was shot in Ooty, Mumbai, Mysore and Uttarakhand.

He will also be seen making his south debut with KGF: Chapter 2. The film also features Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead role and Raveena Tandon is also playing a major role. Currently, the film is in the last leg of shooting which will resume after Coronavirus pandemic is over. Currently, the makers are busy with the post-production work.