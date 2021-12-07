Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is all set to feature in his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2, , teased fans with ‘Adheera Is Back’ post and it will leave you excited for the much-awaited film. He recently completed the dubbing of the film as the film is set for April 14 theatrical release. Taking to Instagram, he shared a series of photos from the dubbing studio. He penned a sweet note and wrote, “Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theaters near you on 14th April 2022! (sic)”Also Read - Aamir Khan Issues Apologies to KGF 2 Producers And Yash, Says 'Will Promote KGF Chapter 2

In the photos, he can be seen clas in a printed shirt teamed up with black pair of trousers.

The film with a budget of Rs 100 crore, will release worldwide in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Malayalam. The film features an ensemble cast including Yash as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena. The film is directed by Prashnath Neel. The film also stars Anant Nag, Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Archana Jois, among others in important roles.

The film also stars Anant Nag, Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Archana Jois, among others in important roles. KGF: Chapter 2 is based on Rocky, who has built an empire for himself through the crime world. The second installment will revolve around Rocky’s control of the Kolar Gold Mines (KGF) where he once used to work.