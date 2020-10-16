Actor Sanjay Dutt once again set a new example of getting back to feet after being diagnosed with lung cancer a few weeks ago. The actor has returned to work in a new avatar and he took to Instagram to share a few pictures of his new look. Rocking a tattoo, a new haircut, and a fitter body, the actor announced that he was preparing for his character Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Says 'Will be Out of This Cancer Soon' in New Video as he Flaunts Latest Haircut For KGF: Chapter 2

Dutt shared a few pictures of himself on Instagram for the fans who expressed concern over his previously leaked pictures in which he looked sick and comparatively weak. In a video earlier that was shared by his hairstylist Aalim Hakim, the actor could be seen assuring his fans that he would fight cancer and emerge victorious in life. "Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon," he said.

Dutt has got many films riding on his shoulders. Apart from KGF: Chapter 2 that he is going to begin soon, the actor has also got Prithviraj that features Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead. Dutt has not shot for the film and more than 70 per cent of the film is left to be completed. The actor has wrapped up YRF’s Shamshera but some work might be left on the film. He also has Torbaaz in the pipeline.