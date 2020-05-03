Actor Sanjay Dutt misses his mother Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary. The actor was close to her mother and her death, just few days before his Bollywood-debut film Rocky, was a big blow for him that to cope up with the loss, he took to drugs. Taking to Instagram, he shared a throwback picture with mother Nargis where the mother-son duo can be seen indulged in a conversation. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “It’s been 39 years since you left us but I know you’re always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom.” (sic) Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Pens Heartfelt Note For Late Actor Rishi Kapoor, Says 'Have Lost a Family Member'

Yesteryear’s actress Nargis was married to Sunil Dutt. She passed away due to pancreatic cancer when Sanju was only 22 years old. She died four days before the premiere of her son’s Bollywood debut film Rocky in the year 1981. Also Read - Bollywood News Today April 29, 2020: Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt Once Again Gives a Befitting Reply to Trolls Questioning Her Upbringing

Before her death, Nargis recorded an audio for Sanjay. In the audio, she tells the Rocky actor, “More than anything Sanju, keep your humility and your character. Never show off. Always be humble and respect elders. It’s the only thing that is going to take you far and give you strength.” Also Read - Yash-Sanjay Dutt Starrer KGF Chapter 2's Trailer to Release 'With Bang', Producer Karthik Gowda Drops Hints

Sanjay was very close to his parents and the family went through many ups and downs, first due to Nargis’ death and later due to Sanjay’s addiction to drugs and then his court cases. During one of his interviews, Sanjay had said, “I miss my parents, I miss my father and mother. If they would have been here they would have been proud of me, I guess. There is no one bigger than your parents. I miss them.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in KGF Chapter 2. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part’s narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay). Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first installment of the film was also directed by Neel. The upcoming film will release in multiple languages. The film will also mark Sanjay Dutt’s debut in South Indian cinema.