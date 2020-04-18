Actor Sanjay Dutt found himself in a tizzy when the government announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus in the country. While the actor was at his Mumbai residence, his wife Maanyata Dutt and kids Iqra and Shahraan were in Dubai. In his latest interview with a daily, the actor revealed how he’s been missing his family and is worried about their health. The actor mentioned that he wants to reunite with his family as soon as possible once the lockdown is over. Also Read - Karim Morani Discharged After Being Tested Negative For COVID-19 Twice, Says Govt is Doing 'Fantastic Job'

Dutt talked to Bombay Times in his latest interview and said even though he is preparing himself better for his upcoming roles while living under isolation, he is terribly missing his kids and Maanayata. The actor said the lockdown has taken him back to those days when he lived under real lockdown (in prison) for years away from his family. Dutt said even during that time, all he used to miss was his family and the situation is the same today. “When the lockdown was announced, unfortunately, Maanayata and my children were already in Dubai. In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything,” the actor explained. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 18: Hrithik Roshan Transfers April Salaries Into Bank Account of Paparazzi, Rohit Shetty Also Helps

Popularly known as Baba among his peers, Sanjay Dutt added that since they have the luxury to use technology today, he is at least able to connect with his family in Dubai and talk to them through video calls. The actor said such difficult times teach you better than the happier times because it is now that you realise the ‘fragility of life and the value of the moments spent with your loved ones.’ Dutt went on to say a lot of his time goes in ‘recharging his batteries’ and garner energy for his next films. However, he asserted that this is the time to count your blessings and never take anything in life for granted. Also Read - Salman Khan Goes Horse-Riding With Iulia Vantur, Spends Time With Mom Salma as 20 People Get Stuck at Panvel Farmhouse Amid Lockdown