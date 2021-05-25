Actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his father Sunil Dutt on his 16th death anniversary. In a social media post on Tuesday, the actor shared a throwback picture of himself posing with his late father. In the caption of his post, Sanjay called his father his biggest friend, mentor, and idol. He wrote, “A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor – you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss you (sic)” Also Read - Young Sanjay Dutt Poses In Mom Nargis' Lap In This Never-Seen-Before Throwback Picture

The photo speaks volumes of the father-son bonding as a young Sanjay Dutt is seen walking behind his father who was such a towering personality in the industry and in the political world. Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt also commented on the post with an emoji. The actor’s sister dropped another rare image of their late father. The picture showed a young Sunil Dutt looking at a picture/ letter. The caption on her post read, “That smile lights up my day…..#sunildutt #love #dad (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Dutt (@priyadutt)

Sunil Dutt passed away on May 25, 2005. He suffered a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai. Dutt was the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in the Union Government in the Dr Manmohan Singh-led cabinet. He was the Member of Parliament from North-west Mumbai, a seat that was later contested by his daughter, Priya Dutt, who won it and kept it until May 2014.