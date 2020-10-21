Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has emerged victorious against his battle with lung cancer, has now returned back home from Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The Vaastav actor was spotted outside the hospital along with her sister Priya Dutt. The paparazzi snapped him outside the hospital and he looks healthy. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Emerges Victorious In His Battle With Lung Cancer, Says 'I am Eternally Grateful'

In the photos, he can be seen in a pink kurta teamed up with white pajama and black shoes. His sister Priya Dutt, on the other hand, is seen clad in a white top and matching trousers. The brother-sister duo poses for the shutterbugs and passes on a charming smile.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Earlier today, he shared a long post confirming that he has beaten cancer and has emerged as a winner in his battle with the disease. On the occasion of his twins birthday, he shared the post that reads, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to the strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kid’s birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family.”

He added, “This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness, and the countless blessings that you have sent my way.”

He captioned the post, “My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you. (sic)”

On August 11, he announced that he will be taking a break for some medical treatment. A close friend of the actor told a news portal that the actor is devastated and is worried about his children who are in Dubai with their mother Maanayata Dutt. The friend also stated that the cancer is curable but needs immediate and rigorous treatment.