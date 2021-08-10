Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt wished his daughter Trishala a happy birthday with an emotional post on social media. Remembering her ‘little girl’ on her birthday, the actor wrote a post on Instagram and called her a ‘wonderful gift.’ He wrote how they are living so far from each other and yet their bond is so special and so strong.Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Birthday Special: Watch Video to Know How Nargis Dutt Named Him to Controversial Drug Angles, Lesser Known Facts About Sanjay Dutt

Trishala celebrated her birthday in the US. Both Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt wished her on social media and showered love on her. The actor further shared a throwback picture of him holding a baby Trishala in his arms. The caption on the post read, "Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl! (sic)".

Sanjay is the father of three kids – Trishala, Iqra, and Shahraan Dutt. While Trishala is settled in the US, the rest of the kids live with him and Maanayata in Mumbai. The actor has often spoken about living his life as a dedicated father now. Sanjay, who is now awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride of India, is seen talking in the media about spending time with family and how much he wants to cherish every minute of the same. In fact, during the coronavirus lockdown last year, Dutt talked about missing his two kids and wife who were stuck in Dubai, while mentioning how much he loves them and how he would trade anything to be with them in such pandemic times.

On the work front, the actor has got many anticipated movies in the pipeline including KGF Chapter 2 in which he plays the baddie, Shamshera, Toolsidas Junior, and Bhuj which is releasing on Disney+Hotstar on August 13.