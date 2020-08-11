Actor Sanjay Dutt, who was discharged from Lilavati hospital on Monday, has announced that he is taking a break from work for some ‘medical treatment’. He further asked well-wishers to not worry or ‘unnecessarily speculate’. He ended the note with ‘I will be back soon’. The post reads, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon! (sic)” Also Read - Ahead of Sadak 2 Trailer, Makers Unveil Intriguing Character Posters of Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt

The 66-year-old actor was admitted to the Lilavatoi Hospital on August 8 after he complained of breathlessness. The Sadak 2 actor tested negative for COVID-19 and returned to the hospital after two-days stays in the hospital on August 10.

Sanjay even tweeted from hospital and wrote, “Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation and my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings.”

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt told news agency, PTI, in a statement, “He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative. We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday.”