Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer and is undergoing tests as prescribed by the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital. Today morning, he was spotted outside the hospital. A source close to the actor told Bombay Times that he was at the hospital for a few hours on Saturday and have visited the medical facility even today morning for some tests. The results of his tests will determine the course of his further treatment.

The source was quoted as saying, "Sanjay was at the hospital yesterday for a few hours. He was there even today morning for some tests. He's undergoing check-ups since yesterday as prescribed by the doctors. The results will determine the course of his further treatment. He has not been admitted to the hospital."

Earlier this month, the Sadak 2 actor was admitted to hospital after he complained about breathlessness and has undergone COVID-19 test and tested negative. After a few more tests, he was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer. He was discharged on August 10.

On August 11, he announced that he will be taking a break for some medical treatment. A close friend of the actor told a news portal that the actor is devastated and is worried about his children who are in Dubai with their mother Maanayata Dutt. The friend also stated that the cancer is curable but needs immediate and rigorous treatment.

His sister Priya Dutt said in a statement to PTI, “He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative. We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Sadak 2 and KGF: Chapter 2.

We pray for his speedy recovery!