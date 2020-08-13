Actor Sanjay Dutt has reportedly being diagnosed with stage 4 of lung cancer and he’s soon scheduled to fly to either Singapore or the US for his treatment. As soon as the news of his diagnosis went viral, the fans and well-wishers prayed for his speedy recovery. In a report published in Mid-Day, Dutt’s close friend and on-screen aide Arshad Warsi spoke about the actor’s health condition. Also Read - Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 Becomes Most Disliked Trailer on YouTube With Over 4.2 Million 'Thumbs Down'

Without saying anything on Dutt being infected with cancer, Warsi mentioned that he knows his friend will successfully deal with whatever he's going through. The actor said that he doesn't know anyone else except Dutt who has faced the tough times in life so gracefully. "I don't know anyone who would have survived [the difficulties] that he has faced head-on. Despite the situations, he has an air of positivity. I have never seen him crib about his hardships. He will emerge triumphant here too; he is a fighter," Warsi explained.

Both the actors were expected to begin their next film titled Blockbuster from next month. However, as Dutt announced a break on Tuesday in a social media post, all the projects featuring him now stand delayed. Commenting on the same, the Circuit of Munna Bhai said, "Films can come and go, but people like him are rare. I pray that he gets better."

While Dutt is yet to talk about his ailment, the industry insiders like trade analyst Komal Nahta have confirmed he has got the big C. We wish him a speedy recovery!