Actor Sanjay Dutt is not in the best of his health currently. There are strong speculations that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, however, the family hasn't confirmed the same yet. Dutt and his wife Maanayata recently announced that the actor will be taking a break from work to look after his health but none of them used the big C in their statements. Now, commenting on his health, Dutt's cousin Zaheeba, who's also an actor spoke to Times of India and mentioned that she is sure that the actor will beat this disease.

Zaheeba recalled the actor's childhood and how he used to be a chirpy boy who turned into a quiet human being as he grew older. She said that she wants her cousin to fulfill his family responsibilities, especially towards his kids.

"I am so upset and want Sai to make him well. He just turned 61 on July 29 and now this news. But we have seen him go through so much, so I am sure he will defeat this ailment and come back stronger. Besides, he has a huge responsibility on his shoulder with his young children and an elder daughter around; he has to fulfill his duties towards them," said Zaheeba.

Sending more wishes and prayers for Dutt, the veteran actor said that she remembered telling him to enjoy life and smile every now and then. “He was born in front of us and we used to take care of him. He used to be a jovial kid and would keep mimicking people and we would be in splits. But that smile was not there when I saw him on a chat-show with Farooque Shaikh. I would tell him thoda khilkhila ke hanson.. Zindagi ko enjoy karo,” she said.

Dutt is going to travel to either Europe or Singapore for his treatment. He was hospitalised at the Lilavati hospital over the weekend when he complained of breathlessness. While the doctors suspected him to be infected with COVID-19, his test reports came out to be negative but the other reports showed he was suffering from cancer.