Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt is celebrating Eid in Dubai this year. She took to her Instagram and posted a beautiful picture with both the kids – Shahraan and Iqra, and gave a glimpse of their Eid celebrations at home. Maanyata posted a picture with a lovely Eid wish asking all to stay safe on the festival amid the pandemic.

The star wife was seen wearing a pink suit while the kids were dressed in their brightest traditional outfits. Maanyata's post read, "Eid Mubarak to everyone🤗…May the doors of happiness and prosperity be open upon you ❤️❤️#eidulfitr2020 #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod🙏" (sic)

Earlier, in a heartfelt interview with Times of India, Sanjay Dutt had revealed that he’s missing being with his family who’s stuck in Dubai due to lockdown. Dutt wished to be with his wife and kids during the lockdown period. He also mentioned how he now wants to make up for all the years that he had spent inside the prison away from the family.

He said, “When the lockdown was announced, unfortunately, Maanayata and my children were already in Dubai. In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything.”

