Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly been summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. News18 and moneycontrol.com broke the news and mentioned that the Bandra police has sent a summon to Bhansali asking him to appear at the police station in the next few days. Along with the popular director, YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma has also been summoned for the second round of questioning in the case. She was first interrogated on June 28.

Over 30 people have so far been interrogated in the case by the Mumbai Police. The list includes Sanjana Sanghi – Sushant's co-star from his last film Dil Bechara, Rhea Chakraborty – his rumoured girlfriend, Mukesh Chhabra – his friend and film director, two former executives of the YRF, Shanoo Sharma – YRF's casting director, Rohini Iyer – his publicist and her team members, and the late actor's friends and family members. The news report also mentioned that film director Shekhar Kapur and Kangana Ranaut are also likely to be questioned by the police in the matter. While Kapur was working with Sushant in a film titled Paani that later got shelved, Kangana has been vocal in the case on social media alleging nepotism and favouritism in the industry as reasons behind the actor's death.

As the news of Bhansali being questioned surfaced online, Twitterati trended the director's name. The Padmaavat helmer is already facing ire of Sushant's fans for being one of the leading names in the industry who promotes nepotism. A petition has also been made against him and seven others from the industry alleging that they abetted the suicide. The hearing in the matter is scheduled to happen tomorrow, June 3, in Bihar.