Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine for the last two weeks, has now tested negative. He will still complete 14-day quarantine before resuming work on the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. A source close to the filmmaker said, “It is the best thing to do. Sanjay doesn’t want to return until the mandatory quarantine period. He won’t even meet his mother until the period of quarantine is over.” Also Read - MHA Issues New Guidelines Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases Across Country, Tells States To Enforce Test- Track-Treat Protocol

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali was tested positive, Alia too home quarantine for a couple of days due to a COVID scare as her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive for the deadly virus. However, Alia tested negative and resumed work. The shooing of the film was also halted. Also Read - A Year Since COVID-19 Disruption: How Sports in India Adapted to Pandemic

It was first reported that Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Soon after, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also tested positive. Neetu Kapoor announced the news and wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions (sic).” Also Read - Alia Bhatt Wishes Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara With Adorable Birthday Post, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Send Their Love

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is set for July 30 release. The film’s teaser received a tremendous response from the critics and audience alike.

For the uninitiated, several celebrities from Bollywood tested positive in the last one month such as Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Siddharth Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria among others.