Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was trolled by a section of people who called his prayer an act of sacrilege at the last rites of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. A picture of SRK blowing air on the mortal remains of the singer was made to go viral with many alleging that the actor was ‘spitting’.Also Read - One Image, Thousand Interpretations And, An Idea That Is India

Now, Shiv Sena speaker and MP Sanjay Raut commented on the same issue and slammed those who trolled Shah Rukh for praying near the mortal remains of Mangeshkar. In a statement on Tuesday, Raut said a simple of act prayer has been used to do dirty politics and it’s sad that many people fell into the trap and added more to the hatred. News agency ANI quoted him saying, “It is shameful the way people are trolling him (Shah Rukh Khan). Some people are doing politics in the name of religion even on the sad occurrence of Lata ji’s demise. We all know who these people are. Nobody needs to be told.” Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Post For Lata Mangeshkar, Calls Her ‘Aaji’ - See Pics

SRK and his manager, Pooja Dadlani, were clicked together as they stood near the mortal remains of the legendary singers and paid their last respects. While Pooja folded her hands, SRK folded his hands in a dua, pulled down his mask and blew air, as per the Islamic rituals of praying. The actor then out flowers and also touched the feet while offering his last respects. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Gives Befitting Reply to User Who Accused Her For Copying Condolence Post For Lata Mangeshkar

While many promoted the picture as something that defines the secular fabric of our nation, many ended up criticising SRK. Several celebs spoke in support of the superstar slamming those attempting to malign his image and use religion to start a controversy. Urmila Matondkar, Ashoke Pandit, and Rakhi Sawant among others are a few celebs who defended Shah Rukh in the entire issue.

Lata Mangeshkar died because of multiple organ failure at the age of 92. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and other prominent names from the world of films, music and politics were present at the Shivaji Park.